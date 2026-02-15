Recent Proxmox Coverage at Valnet

Proxmox is one of the most frequent names you'll likely come across for running a virtualized self-hosted home lab. It has everything required to get up and running in no time, including high availability, clustering, Linux container (LXC) support, and full KVM. It's also open-source and available for free, though optional subscriptions are available should you require them. We've been using Proxmox here at XDA for years now with great success, but interestingly, I find the best part about Proxmox isn't the virtualization itself, but the available backup system.

Backups are vital for any operation. This could be something simple, like your smartphone or an entire home-based data center. This handy strategy of making copies of your successfully running systems allows one to return from disaster with the click of a button or CLI command. The best part of Proxmox and backups is that it's all integrated into the system without requiring third-party tools. Configuring backups within Proxmox can be achieved seamlessly while setting up virtual instances to run just about everything you could imagine.