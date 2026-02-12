Free and Open Source Software

news
Hermes is billed as a beautiful TUI package manager for Arch Linux.
accel-php - PPTP/L2TP/SSTP/PPPoE/IPoE server - LinuxLinks
ACCEL-PPP v1.0 is a completely new implementation of PPTP/PPPoE/L2TP/SSTP which was written from scratch.
Userspace daemon has its own PPP implementation, so it does not uses pppd and one process (multi-threaded) manages all connections.
ACCEL-PPP uses kernel-mode implementations of pptp/l2tp/pppoe and user-mode of sstp.
Chamber - secrets manager - LinuxLinks
Chamber is a modern secret management solution designed for developers and security-conscious users who need reliable, encrypted storage for sensitive information.
Built entirely in Rust, Chamber provides a robust foundation for managing passwords, API keys, certificates, database credentials, and other secrets with strong cryptographic guarantees.
revela - static image gallery generator - LinuxLinks
revela is a static web image gallery generator. It optimizes images for the web and generates HTML files to create a photo/image gallery web site ready to be served by an HTML server.
revela takes a directory with pictures, jinja-like templates and converts that into a static web gallery of said pictures organized into albums.
STU - S3 terminal user interface - LinuxLinks
STU, S3 Terminal UI, is a interactive terminal-based explorer for Amazon S3 (AWS S3).
With STU, you can browse buckets and objects directly from your terminal, preview files, and download them with ease.
Shelly - modern Arch package manager - LinuxLinks
Shelly is a modern reimagination of the Arch Linux package manager, designed to be a more intuitive and user-friendly alternative to pacman and octopi. Unlike other Arch package managers, Shelly offers a modern, visual interface with a focus on user experience and ease of use.
It is not built as a pacman wrapper or front-end. It is a complete reimagination of how a user interacts with their Arch Linux system, providing a more streamlined and intuitive experience.
rustormy - neofetch-like weather CLI - LinuxLinks
rustormy is a minimal and neofetch-like weather CLI with multiple data providers support, ASCI-icons, ANSI colors, localization and various output modes.
Puny Manager - CLI password manager - LinuxLinks
Puny Manager is a minimal, local, CLI password manager.
It stores all passwords in a single encrypted vault file protected by a master password. The vault is fully encrypted and unreadable without the master password.
