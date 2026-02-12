ACCEL-PPP v1.0 is a completely new implementation of PPTP/PPPoE/L2TP/SSTP which was written from scratch.

Userspace daemon has its own PPP implementation, so it does not uses pppd and one process (multi-threaded) manages all connections.

ACCEL-PPP uses kernel-mode implementations of pptp/l2tp/pppoe and user-mode of sstp.

This is free and open source software.