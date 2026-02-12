Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux

The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.

DeepComputing Unveils RVA23-Compliant Mainboard III for Linux on Framework 13

The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.

Tails 7.4.2 Anonymous Linux OS Released to Fix Critical Security Vulnerabilities

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

OpenVPN 2.7 Released with Support for DCO Linux Kernel Module, mbedTLS 4

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL Launches as a Community-Powered Domain Blocking for Everyone

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life. 

Free and Open Source Software

Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026

  
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support

 
Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison [original]

  
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China

 
Apple's iOS Looks Like It's About to Exceed Microsoft Windows Market Share in Switzerland [original]

  
Microsoft's dominance wanes

 
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

  
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.

 
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.


  
 


 
Android Update Distribution Figures (2026): What the Numbers Reveal

 
I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week

  
I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition

 
Bluefin Linux: ChromeOS simplicity meets Linux power

  
Fedora-based Bluefin Linux combines the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power of a full Linux distribution

 
I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner

  
As someone writing Linux articles for How-To Geek, having a dedicated Linux machine makes sense

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.10, Linux 6.6.124, Linux 6.12.70, Linux 6.1.163, Linux 5.15.200, and Linux 5.10.250

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.10 kernel

 
Ubuntu on Old MacBook Air and Ubuntu Discards Software and Updates Tool

  
LWN on Kernel, Rust, and Sigil

  
Today in Techrights

  
Red Hat, Clones, and Buzzwords

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data

  
Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and More

  
Security Patches, Breaches, and Windows TCO

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Retro/Hardware/Modding: Beelink, Arduino, BeagleBoard, and More

  
CrossOver 26 Released

  
GNU/Linux Applications: Cine, Hyprland, and More

  
today's howtos

  
BSD: An Introduction, Jails, and Symlinks

  
Games: Besiege, Motorsport Manager, Mewgenics, and More

  
a handful of articles from GamingOnLinux

 
On multitasking and "freedom to study source code in the Spanish Court"

  
Recent GNU/Linux Videos in Invidious

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Mint is too bland by default: 5 "Spices" to fix your desktop

  
Do you love Linux Mint but think that the desktop looks a bit too plain and boring

 
This lightweight Linux distro I tried can run on older machines - but looks modern

  
If you'd like a lightweight Linux distribution for that aging hardware, but you want a more modern-looking UI

 
Gaming On An Arduino Uno Q In Linux

  
After Qualcomm’s purchase of Arduino it has left many wondering what market its new Uno Q board is trying to target

 
8 Linux distros I always recommend first to developers - and why

  
These Linux distributions deliver the compilers, flexibility, and stability serious development work demands

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Deblinux – lightweight operating system based on Debian

  
Deblinux is a lightweight operating system based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

 
Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux

  
Cangaroo is an open-source CAN bus analyzer for Linux systems used in automotive, robotics, and industrial environments

 
Sad news: Dave Farber has passed away

  
David J. Farber passed away suddenly at his home in Roppongi

 
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Lithuania, Says statCounter [original]

  
Windows was near 99% back in the Vista 7 days

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Institutional Failure at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Reported to Politicians [original]

  
Because of the SRA, malicious "hired guns" harassed my wife for several years

 
tag2upload general availability

  
tag2upload is now out of beta

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers and a Focus on Slop, as Usual From IBM

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: credcheck v4.5 pgAdmin 4 v9.12 Released

  
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

  
Games: Steam, Roblox, and GOG

  
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: NsCDE on Debian 13, Sound of 'Distrohop', and AppManager

  
3 new picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, "What's in the SOSS?" and Social Control Media Ban

  
some new episodes

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Distro Dilemma, "Mid-life Crisis", Servers, and Hadron

  
today's howtos

  
EasyOS News and Release of 7.1.4

  
Bookmarking the Web, Offpunk 3.0 for Gemini/Gopher, and Matrix in Governments

  
Wine 11.2

  
The Wine development release 11.2 is now available

 
Games: D7VK, Steam, and Retro Linux Gaming Computer

  
4 GamingOnLinux stories

 
Busy months in KDE Linux

  
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future

 
Mesa 25.3.5 Released

  
Mesa 25.3.5 arrives with bug fixe

 
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Pioreactor, Amiga With PAL, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, TDE Podcast and Package Manager Podcast

  
Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main

  
I think we need to change our approach

 
Is Open Source in Trouble?

  
"Every 20 developers in your company, 50% of one person’s time goes to them developing open source and that 50% is like, completely free of company influence.”

 
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]

  
"There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.

 
Android Leftovers

  
You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone

 
KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users

  
KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance

 
8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners

  
Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so

 
Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started

  
Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting

 
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]

  
This isn't the last resort but one of several

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died

  
In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus

 
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]

  
Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains

 
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]

  
Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this

 
Today in Techrights

  
