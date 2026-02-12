news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 12, 2026



Quoting: I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner —

Linux performs better on old MacBooks because it’s highly efficient and lightweight compared to macOS. Apple designs macOS updates and adds more and more features with newer hardware in mind. Over time, this leads to slower performance on older devices due to increased resource demands.

Linux distributions, like Ubuntu or Xubuntu, are built to run efficiently on a wide range of hardware, including older machines. They use less RAM and CPU, don’t have the overhead of many background services, and are modular, allowing you to strip down unnecessary components for improved performance. Keep in mind that you don't have to use Ubuntu, there are plenty of lightweight Linux distributions to choose from.

Theoretically, you should be able to run any Linux distro on your old Mac's Intel-based hardware. But, Ubuntu is easy to use and well documented, which makes it one of the best Linux distributions around.