news
Games: Steam Machines, Wireworks, Skate Style, and More
-
The new Valve Steam Machine is 'on track' to begin shipping early this year, says AMD — CEO suggests new 4K mini gaming PC, powered by semi-custom Zen 4 CPU, to launch soon
AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su, during the company's latest Q4 2025 earnings call, seemingly confirmed that the release for the new Valve Steam Machine is "on track" to launch during early 2026.
-
Check out the demo for Wireworks, a tower defense where you wire up modules to make weapons dance | GamingOnLinux
Wireworks might be the most unique tower defense game I've ever played, with you building up weapons from modules you wire up to different logic blocks. I highlighted it here on GamingOnLinux in early January, but towards the end of January a demo went live.
-
Zellah Games revealed the "next-gen" modding-friendly Skate Style for PC | GamingOnLinux
While you can't play EA's skate. on SteamOS / Linux platforms because they block it with anti-cheat, a new "next-gen" skateboarding game Skate Style has been revealed that you should keep an eye on. It's coming from Zellah Games (Daniel Zeller), one of the original creators of the huge mobile hit Skate City.
-
REMOTE CONTROL looks like Alien: Isolation if it was a retro-styled typing adventure | GamingOnLinux
REMOTE CONTROL has you send human proxies to explore a derelict spaceship, as you type out your commands and explore it all gets a bit weird and spooky.
-
PlayStation Publishing reveal Horizon Hunters Gathering, Guerrilla's new co-op action game | GamingOnLinux
The Horizon universe expands with PlayStation Publishing and Guerrilla Games announcing the co-op action game Horizon Hunters Gathering that's coming to PC. Revealed just today it has a much softer, more cartoony look compared with the previous single-player Horizon games.
-
GeForce NOW celebrates six years with new games like Delta Force and PUBG: BLINDSPOT | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA are today celebrating six years of the cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, which recently added Native Linux support that's in Beta. As part of the celebration they've revealed some games are coming to the service through February.
-
GOG did an AMA and here's some highlights - like how they'll continue using generative AI | GamingOnLinux
With GOG under new ownership, they're trying some new things (like generative AI) and they just did an AMA (Ask me anything) on Reddit.
-
Poker Night at the Inventory returns with a remaster in March | GamingOnLinux
Poker Night at the Inventory originally from Telltale Games is coming back to life from Skunkape Games, a small crew of former Telltale employees. Originally released in 2010, it has been unavailable since 2019, but this new crew will be releasing the remaster on March 5th.
-
Overwatch returns on February 10th with the '2' gone and some massive upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Overwatch is back? Overwatch is back! They're ditching the silly "2", along with adding a whole lot of new heroes and other major upgrades.