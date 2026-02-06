news
Open Hardware/Modding: Jetson, FPGA, Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
-
CNX Software ☛ reComputer Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit GMSL Bundle features 8x GMSL2 camera interfaces, 10GbE networking
Seeed Studio’s reComputer Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit GMSL bundle is an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB/64GB equipped with eight GMSL2 camera interfaces through two FAKRA connectors. It’s based on the company’s reComputer Mini J501 carrier board – a smaller version of the reServer Industrial J501 – with 10GbE and GbE RJ45 ports, HDMI 2.1 video output, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 Type-C Debug/Recovery ports, and fitted with a 128 M.2 NVMe SSD and an M.2 WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 module, besides the daughterboard with the GMSL2 camera interfaces. r
-
CNX Software ☛ AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 mid-range FPGA family to be available until at least 2045
AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 is a mid-range FPGA family designed for the broadcast, test, industrial, and medical markets, which provides an update to the Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA family introduced in 2024, and promises availability until at least 2045.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Beige is back: Remembering the BBC Micro with Raspberry Pi 500+
Because Raspberry Pi 500+ was built with customisation in mind, recreating this look was easy; the keycaps could easily be swapped out using the removal tool included with every purchase. Signature Plastics LLC offer a variety of unique, high-quality keycaps, and they certainly delivered on our request for this project. Within minutes, the transformation was complete. My hat respectfully doffed to an iconic British computer that introduced millions of people to computing.
-
Hackaday ☛ DIY Macropad Rocks A Haptic Feedback Wheel
Macropads can be as simple as a few buttons hooked up to a microcontroller to do the USB HID dance and talk to a PC. However, you can go a lot further, too. [CNCDan] demonstrates this well with his sleek macropad build, which throws haptic feedback into the mix.
The build features six programmable macro buttons, which are situated either on side of a 128×64 OLED display. This setup allows the OLED screen to show icons that explain the functionality of each button. There’s also a nice large rotary knob, surrounded by 20 addressable WS2811 LEDs for visual feedback. Underneath the knob lives an an encoder, as well as a brushless motor typically used in gimbal builds, which is driven by a TMC6300 motor driver board. Everything is laced up to a Waveshare RP2040 Plus devboard which runs the show. It’s responsible for controlling the motors, reading the knob and switches, and speaking USB to the PC that it’s plugged into.
It’s a compact device that nonetheless should prove to be a good productivity booster on the bench. We’ve featured [CNCDan’s] work before, too, such as this nifty DIY VR headset.
-
Arduino ☛ 3D printing with a 4,000-pound industrial robot
Rigidity is important for 3D printing and this robot has that in spades. But Brocken’s unit is very old and difficult to control, so 3D printing with it was much more difficult than simply strapping an extruder to the end and loading up a g-code file.
However, Brocken did strap an extruder to the end. That is a Creality Sprite Pro, which is small and light at 228g — wouldn’t want to strain the robot. That operates under the control of a RAMPS 1.4 board on an Arduino Mega 2560, which is classic combo for DIY 3D printer builds.