Wayland might be the future of Linux, but I’m not leaving X11 yet
Linux distros have been slowly adopting Wayland, a new display server standard that aims to address the problems of X11. As more distros make Wayland the default option, X11 is starting to fade out. The new Linux display tech is much better than the old one, offers robust security, and values battery efficiency. However, some users still want to keep X11 as the default option for as long as possible.
Despite the shiny new tech, X11 seems to be a more reliable option due to its compatibility with a variety of apps. It doesn’t break as often and has good GPU driver support, making it a no-nonsense option for many. Let’s discuss the intent behind sticking to X11.