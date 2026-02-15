Wayland might be the future of Linux, but I’m not leaving X11 yet

Tux Machines

Low-Cost BeaglePlay SBC Gains Fully Upstream PowerVR Graphics with Vulkan 1.2

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

Ezurio Carbon AM62 Targets Industrial Linux with TI Sitara AM62x

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

Bit-Brick K1 Pro Adds 6 TOPS NPU and Dual NVMe to Compact SBC

On the compute side, RK3576 combines quad Cortex-A72 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz with quad Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, and the SoC integrates a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 precisions.

xSDR packs 2×2 MIMO, Artix-7 FPGA, and 3.8 GHz tuning into M.2 2230 form factor

The LMS7002M supports dual-channel transmit and receive paths with channel bandwidths from 0.5 MHz to 90 MHz. Sample rates range from 0.1 MSPS up to 122.88 MSPS in SISO mode, and above 80 MSPS in MIMO configurations.

Radxa Cubie A7S Integrates A733 SoC, RISC-V MCU, and LPDDR5 Memory

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

9to5Linux

Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More

Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support (including clipboard support), XDG Base Directory Specification support on Linux, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.

REMnux 8 Linux Toolkit for Malware Analysis Is Out to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

GNOME 49.4 Released with Improvements for Nautilus, GNOME Shell, and Mutter

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features

GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

NetworkManager 1.56 Released with New Features and Improvements

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

Wayland might be the future of Linux, but I’m not leaving X11 yet

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 15, 2026

Linux distros have been slowly adopting Wayland, a new display server standard that aims to address the problems of X11. As more distros make Wayland the default option, X11 is starting to fade out. The new Linux display tech is much better than the old one, offers robust security, and values battery efficiency. However, some users still want to keep X11 as the default option for as long as possible.

Despite the shiny new tech, X11 seems to be a more reliable option due to its compatibility with a variety of apps. It doesn’t break as often and has good GPU driver support, making it a no-nonsense option for many. Let’s discuss the intent behind sticking to X11.

GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features
The GNOME Project released today the beta version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more new features and improvements across most of the GNOME apps and components.
