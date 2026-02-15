As a maintainer of several OneBusAway projects, I regularly ask contributors to rebase their branches before merging. The response is often hesitation or outright fear. I get it. Rebase has a reputation for destroying work, and the warnings you see online don’t help.

Here’s the thing: the worst case scenario for a rebase gone wrong is that you delete your local clone and start over. That’s it. Your remote fork still exists. The main repository still exists. You can always recover. With that fear addressed, let me show you how to rebase.