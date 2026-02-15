news
Programming Leftovers
Sven Luijten ☛ Understanding PHP's "yield" and "yield from" directives - Sven
What do you think the output of the var_dump at the top of the code snippet will be? I'll give you a little bit to work this out in your head.
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ What's cooking with Pystd, the experimental C++ standard library?
Pystd is an experiment on what a C++ standard library without any backwards compatibility requirements would look like. Its design goals are in order of decreasing priority: [...]
Aaron Brethorst ☛ Git Rebase for the Terrified
As a maintainer of several OneBusAway projects, I regularly ask contributors to rebase their branches before merging. The response is often hesitation or outright fear. I get it. Rebase has a reputation for destroying work, and the warnings you see online don’t help.
Here’s the thing: the worst case scenario for a rebase gone wrong is that you delete your local clone and start over. That’s it. Your remote fork still exists. The main repository still exists. You can always recover. With that fear addressed, let me show you how to rebase.
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Management Namespaces
RubyGems, PyPI, crates.io, Hex, Hackage, CRAN, and LuaRocks all use flat namespaces: one global pool of names, first-come-first-served. You pick a name, and if nobody has it, it’s yours.
Niko Matsakis: Sharing in Dada
OK, let’s talk about sharing. This is the first of Dada blog posts where things start to diverge from Rust in a deep way and I think the first where we start to see some real advantages to the Dada way of doing things (and some of the tradeoffs I made to achieve those advantages).
We are shooting for a GC-like experience without GC
Let’s start with the goal: earlier, I said that Dada was like “Rust where you never have to type
as_ref”. But what I really meant is that I want a GC-like experience–without the GC.
Parallelizing Game Hey Hi (AI) : A Deep Dive into Multi-Threading Libraries for Search Algorithms
Game Hey Hi (AI) engines, particularly those using tree search algorithms like alpha-beta pruning and MTD(f), are computationally intensive. As modern devices from desktops to mobile phones feature multi-core processors, parallelizing these algorithms has become essential for creating stronger Hey Hi (AI) opponents without sacrificing response time.
Rlang ☛ Introducing geoboundaries
If you’ve ever worked with spatial data in R, this may ring a bell…
Rlang ☛ Fitting time-to-event models with an environmental covariate
Python
Python Mutable References with Caching
So, while working with caching and scrapping, I understood the difference between immutable and mutable objects/datatypes very clearly. I had a scenario, where I am webscraping an Hey Hi (AI) the code looks like this.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Data Swamp ☛ Revert fish shell deleting shortcuts behavior
In a recent change within fish shell, the shortcut to delete last words were replaced by "delete last big chunk" (I don't know exactly how it is called in this case) which is usually the default behavior on Mac OS "command" key vs "alt" key and I guess it is why it was changed like this on fish.
Unfortunately, this broke everyone's habit and a standard keyboard do not even offer the new keybinding that received the old behavior.
There is an open issue asking to revert this change.
