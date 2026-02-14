Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More

Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support, XDG Base Directory Specification support, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.

Vim 9.2 also introduces a new vertical tabpanel that provides an alternative to the horizontal tabline, native dark mode for the menu and title bars on Windows, along with improved full-screen support and higher-quality toolbar icons, and significant enhancements to the Vim9 scripting language.

