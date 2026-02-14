news
Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More
Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support, XDG Base Directory Specification support, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.
Vim 9.2 also introduces a new vertical tabpanel that provides an alternative to the horizontal tabline, native dark mode for the menu and title bars on Windows, along with improved full-screen support and higher-quality toolbar icons, and significant enhancements to the Vim9 scripting language.