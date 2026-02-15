news
Barry Kauler on Limine 10.7.0 and Default Password in EasyOS
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Limine 10.7.0 patched to support ext4
The developer of Limine bootloader, mintsuki, took out support for ext2/3/4 in version 6.0, but restored it in 7.12.0, then removed it again in 8.0.
EasyOS prefers 'vmlinuz' and 'initrd' to be in the working-partition, which is ext4, not in a vfat partition. So, we have been stuck at 7.12.0, whereas the latest limine is now 10.7.0.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Script convert limine.cfg to limine.conf
I posted earlier that the latest Limine bootloader has been patched to support ext2/3/4:
https://bkhome.org/news/202602/limine-1070-patched-to-support-ext4.html
The next release of EasyOS will have limine 10.7.0, but that is going to be a problem for those of us who will be updating an existing installation, internal frugal or on usb-stick. Or will it?
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Default password for root is "woofwoof"
Forum member don570, at first bootup of a new installation, declined to give a password to encrypt folders in the working-partition, and at the fallback when it asks for a password for "root" and "zeus" users, he also only pressed ENTER.