Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and “I love Free Software day”
Android Police ☛ I thought Google Keep was enough, until I tried this open source app
Logseq won me over by fixing the exact issues that started to frustrate me in Google Keep.
Instead of isolated notes, it offered structure and connections.
Here’s what made a difference.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Christiano Anderson ☛ My Experience with Self-Hosted RSS solution
Miniflux is a minimalist, open-source RSS feed reader that you can host yourself. It’s super super lightweight, fast, and incredibly focused on doing one thing well: delivering your RSS feeds without any bloat or tracking. Unlike commercial RSS readers, Miniflux respects your privacy by default - no ads, no tracking, and no data mining.
The installation process is straightforward if you’re comfortable with self-hosting. I deployed it using Podman on my own server, imported my OPML file and within minutes I got a clean, distraction-free interface for my main news sources.
University of Toronto ☛ The problem of delivering errors to syndication feed readers
As a practical thing, if you want people using blocked syndication feed readers to have a chance to see your explanation, you need to reply with a syndication feed with an entry that is your (HTML) message to them (either directly or through HTTP 302 redirections). Creating this stub feed and properly serving it to appropriate visitors may be anywhere from annoying to challenging. Also, you can't reply with HTTP error statuses (and the feed) even though that's arguably the right thing to do. If you want syndication feed readers to process your stub feed, you need to provide it as part of a HTTP 200 reply.
Chromium
Security Week ☛ Over 300 Malicious Chrome Extensions Caught Leaking or Stealing User Data
With more than 37 million combined downloads, the extensions expose users to tracking and personal information theft.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Celebrating “I love Free Software day”
LibreOffice is free software – but “free” is about way more than just being zero-cost. It’s about giving users fundamental freedoms in how they run, share, study and improve their software and computers – giving control back to them.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Jack Baty ☛ The all-new baty.blog
I didn't have the guts to replace my main blog at baty.net yet. Too much work.
Kev Quirk ☛ Updates to My Commenting System
I've been making some updates to my personal commenting system.
Jack Baty ☛ Blog management fatigue
Sometimes I just want a CMS.
Static blogs using Markdown files are great, but I like to post a lot of images, and SSGs make that more difficult. I've scripted a few things to help, but nothing beats a nice drag-and-drop UI.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ Embodied machine learning: From research ideas to classroom activities - Raspberry Pi Foundation
Where do great research ideas come from in computer science education? We might think of research breakthroughs as a single moment of genius, but in reality impactful research is often the result of many years of iterative development. In November’s research seminar, we heard from Karl-Emil Kjær Bilstrup, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, about his work to develop ML-Machine. This work uses embodied learning principles and the BBC micro:bit to introduce learners to machine learning concepts. Findings from this research have been used to develop the micro:bit CreateAI resources, and in this blog, we will explain the research journey from initial small-scale work to educational resources used by many young learners around the world.
