Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 24.04.4, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, and More

That’s the simple definition, at least – but it fails to do justice to what goes on behind the scenes. The truth is that open source library maintainers are communities whose efforts support the overwhelming majority of modern software applications that we all rely on. For example, React is used widely to build user interfaces for web and mobile apps. React Native was used to build many popular apps which you may have used, including Facebook, Discord, and Airbnb. Libraries like React are sometimes supported by specific foundations, but there are hundreds, if not thousands, of libraries that rely on individual maintainers as well.