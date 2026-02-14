news
Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 24.04.4, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, and More
FunOS 24.04.4
Release Date: 13 February 2026Base: Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) Overview FunOS 24.04.4 is the latest point release in the FunOS 24.04 LTS series. This version focuses on improved hardware support, updated packages, visual refinements, and long-term stability while maintaining the lightweight and minimal philosophy of FunOS. FunOS 24.04.4 is based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS [....]
Ubuntu ☛ The foundations of software: open source libraries and their maintainers
That’s the simple definition, at least – but it fails to do justice to what goes on behind the scenes. The truth is that open source library maintainers are communities whose efforts support the overwhelming majority of modern software applications that we all rely on. For example, React is used widely to build user interfaces for web and mobile apps. React Native was used to build many popular apps which you may have used, including Facebook, Discord, and Airbnb. Libraries like React are sometimes supported by specific foundations, but there are hundreds, if not thousands, of libraries that rely on individual maintainers as well.
Ubuntu ☛ From inspiration to impact: design students from Regent’s University London explore open design for their dissertation projects
Both students worked independently on their projects, gaining hands-on experience in a real-world work. They explored the growing role of design in open source and brought fresh thinking to areas where design is often overlooked.
Help Net Security ☛ Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS arrives with cumulative security and bug fixes
Security teams running Ubuntu in production often delay major OS upgrades until the next point release arrives with accumulated patches and newer hardware support. Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS is now available as refreshed installation media for Noble Numbat, bundling the latest updates and offering a current hardware enablement stack for new deployments.