news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 15, 2026



Quoting: Fedora made me realize Windows was the problem with my workflow —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

There are several times in my life when I thought I was doing alright until I upgraded something, and then I wondered how I ever survived without it. For example, going dual-monitor meant I couldn't go back to using one screen, and Bitwarden stopped me from relying on browser password managers.

However, none of them felt quite as odd as when I broke a three-decade streak and moved from Windows to Linux for the first time. Suddenly, all of the things that I had gotten used to with Windows, I didn't have to put up with anymore with Fedora. As such, it made me realize how much Windows really hindered my workflow, and how my Fedora Kinoite installation fixes that.