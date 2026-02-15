original
Keeping the Site Fast in Spite of Annoying Bots
Running sites takes a lot of work and many skills. Some people in our community have optimised things to the point where loading a page in the site takes about a tenth of a second:
Sometimes it's even faster, mostly depending on the distance and time of day (congestion and other factors).
Keeping the site fast is important because in the past, back when we used Drupal, the site could be painfully slow at times. We no longer have this problem after the team completed the migration to the SSG. █