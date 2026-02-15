news
I’m going back to the 2000s this weekend by installing this classic Linux distro
This weekend I'm going to start using a new distro on the secondary disk drive on my Linux laptop. It's one that had escaped my notice for a long time, but I was pretty sure I'd struck gold when I saw it.
Q4OS has been around since 2014 when Windows XP reached end-of-life. Given that Windows 10 similarly reached its technical expiration date last year, and Q4OS is still seeing development, I thought it's the perfect time to give this Linux distribution a try.