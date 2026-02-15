Linux Mint 23 adds home encryption option for new users

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 15, 2026



Quoting: Linux Mint 23 adds encrypted home folder option for new user accounts —

A new Users panel added to the System Administration tool (mintsysadm), which was first introduced the Linux Mint 22.3 update, will let users edit and configure their own user account without the need for admin intervention.

Admins managing users on a Linux Mint 23 install also get new options, like a toggle to enable home directory encryption when creating a new user account, a feature Linux Mint’s Clement Lefebvre says was ‘previously only supported during OS installation’.