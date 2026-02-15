GNU/Linux Leftovers

For all the abilities of modern Linux, there are some apps – especially paid commercial ones – that still require Windows. We outlined three ways to run Windows apps on Linux in May 2025. WINE is amazing and the current version can run a lot of Windows apps smoothly on Linux – but there are limits to its compatibility: for instance, there's no Microsoft Store. The main alternative is to run a real copy of Windows inside a virtual machine, and when you need those specific tools, fire up the VM, and use the apps inside it. (Since late 1994, the desktop version of VMWare is free to use – and it both offers pretty good performance for Windows guests, and some helpful integration tools.) Even so, managing a VM does require some effort, and moving your files and data between host and VM inevitably means some extra legwork.