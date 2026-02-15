Games: 150 Steam Machine, Proton, Nvidia and Razer

Linux gaming used to be considered the niche of niches within the PC gaming world. No one played games on Linux, at least not with high degrees of success. The issue with earlier kernel versions, distro releases, and before Proton arrived, the entire process was challenging at best and impossible at worst. Depending on the game, it may or may not even work. In 2025 (and moving into this current year), things have progressed considerably.

Before Valve brought Proton to light for the Steam Deck, Linux gaming was at the mercy of developers and tools like WINE. Getting many games to work on Linux required numerous steps to complete. It was a mess, and while not perfect, we've come a long way with added support, allowing Linux users to enjoy many of their favorite games with very little effort. It couldn't have come at a better time, too, with Windows 10 wrapping up and gamers looking for Windows 11 alternatives.