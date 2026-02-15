news
Games: 150 Steam Machine, Proton, Nvidia and Razer
$150 Steam Machine: Mining surplus becomes a Linux console with 60 FPS | igor´sLAB
A DIY project with a powerful message: YouTuber ETA Prime builds a kind of Steam Machine from a mining board – for around $150. The basis is the ASRock BC-250, a relic from the crypto euphoria, equipped with partially defective console chips. The result: surprisingly playable, but technically not a sure-fire success.
XDA ☛ Steam says a lot of games aren't compatible with Proton, but you can sometimes make them work anyway
If you've ever browsed Steam on Linux, or even just poked around the Steam Deck compatibility pages, you've probably seen a wall of games flagged as "not compatible with Proton." There's no green checkmark, and no reassuring "Verified" badge. Instead, there's just a quiet warning that suggests the game you already own might as well not exist on your platform of choice.
XDA ☛ Even Nvidia and Razer are now taking Linux more seriously
Linux gaming used to be considered the niche of niches within the PC gaming world. No one played games on Linux, at least not with high degrees of success. The issue with earlier kernel versions, distro releases, and before Proton arrived, the entire process was challenging at best and impossible at worst. Depending on the game, it may or may not even work. In 2025 (and moving into this current year), things have progressed considerably.
Before Valve brought Proton to light for the Steam Deck, Linux gaming was at the mercy of developers and tools like WINE. Getting many games to work on Linux required numerous steps to complete. It was a mess, and while not perfect, we've come a long way with added support, allowing Linux users to enjoy many of their favorite games with very little effort. It couldn't have come at a better time, too, with Windows 10 wrapping up and gamers looking for Windows 11 alternatives.