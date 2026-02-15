news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ Wget Cheatsheet
Quick reference for downloading files and mirroring websites with wget
Linux.org ☛ Proxmox VE Series Part 2: Installing Proxmox
Installing Proxmox is a simple process. We will learn more in later articles, especially the next one about updating it, adding users and the like.
There can be some configuration to do if you are running a Proxmox server without a subscription since it defaults to having a subscription.
ID Root ☛ How To Install qBittorrent on Debian 13
qBittorrent stands as one of the most popular open-source BitTorrent clients available for GNU/Linux systems today. This lightweight, ad-free alternative to proprietary torrent software offers a clean interface packed with powerful features that rival any commercial solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dozzle on Linux Mint 22
Managing Docker containers can quickly become overwhelming when you’re juggling multiple applications. Checking logs through command-line interfaces works, but it’s tedious and time-consuming. Dozzle offers an elegant solution—a lightweight, real-time log viewer that runs in your browser and makes Docker container monitoring effortless.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenRGB on AlmaLinux 10
RGB lighting has become ubiquitous in modern PC hardware, from motherboards and RAM to keyboards and cooling fans. If you’re running AlmaLinux 10 and want unified control over your RGB ecosystem without proprietary software, OpenRGB is your solution.
