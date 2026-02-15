news
Standards/Consortia: XMPP, UTF-8, and Antenna Kit
-
De-mystifying XMPP: Insights from a Mentorship Session
I recently had the opportunity to sit down with my mentor, Schimon Jehudah, for an intensive technical session.
-
Victor Kropp ☛ UTF-8 Explained
It doesn’t dive deep into emojis but focuses more on text encoding. Some facts, for example, about Hangul encoding were new to me.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Certifying third-party antennas for use with Raspberry Pi Compute Modules
When designing and producing Raspberry Pi devices, we consider as many potential use cases as possible — particularly when it comes to criteria like wireless (WLAN and Bluetooth) performance and antenna usage. While our single-board computers (such as Raspberry Pi 5) include only an on-board PCB antenna, our Raspberry Pi Compute Module range offers two pre-approved options: an on-board PCB antenna and the external whip antenna from the official Raspberry Pi Antenna Kit.