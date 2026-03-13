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KDE Frameworks 6.24 Improves Support for Plasma and Kirigami-Based Apps
The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.
It also adds support for showing keyboard shortcuts when hovering the pointer over buttons that can be triggered with keyboard shortcuts in Kirigami-based apps and fixes an issue where KDE’s desktop portal could crash when copying certain data over a remote desktop connection.