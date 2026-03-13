I traced $2 billion in nonprofit grants and 45 states of lobbying records to figure out who's behind the age verification bills. The answer involves a company that profits from your data writing laws that collect more of it.

The MSPM0G5187 is based on an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU running up to 80 MHz and integrates the TinyEngine NPU to accelerate deep learning workloads. The MCU supports up to 128 KB of flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM, along with integrated analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1.6-MSPS ADC and a high-speed comparator with an integrated reference DAC.

The GW16168 uses NXP’s Ara240 DNPU to deliver up to 40 equivalent eTOPS of AI inference performance. The card is intended to offload AI workloads from host processors, allowing embedded systems to run machine vision, large language model inference, and other AI workloads without saturating the host CPU.

The AstraSOM-261x is built around the Synaptics Astra SL2610 processor family and measures 25 × 25 mm, placing it among the smaller system-on-modules available for embedded AI applications. The module uses an LGA178 footprint and exposes its I/O through the carrier board, allowing developers to integrate the module into custom hardware designs.

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.

OBS Studio 32.1 introduces new features like an audio mixer, WebRTC simulcast support, partial support for Canvases to obs-websocket, along with missing undo/redo actions for scale filtering, blending mode, blending method, deinterlacing mode, and deinterlacing field order scene items.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

news

I traced $2 billion in nonprofit grants and 45 states of lobbying records to figure out who's behind the age verification bills. The answer involves a company that profits from your data writing laws that collect more of it.

I've been pulling public records on the wave of "age verification" bills moving through US state legislatures. IRS 990 filings, Senate lobbying disclosures, state ethics databases, campaign finance records, corporate registries, WHOIS lookups, Wayback Machine archives. What started as curiosity about who was pushing these bills turned into documenting a coordinated influence operation that, from a privacy standpoint, is building surveillance infrastructure at the operating system level while the company behind it faces zero new requirements for its own platforms.

I want to be clear about what this is and isn't. I am not the author of the earlier r/linux post by aaronsb and I'm not affiliated with them. I titled this to draw attention on this subreddit because the privacy implications go well beyond Linux. Every source cited here is a public record.

The original version of this investigation was posted to r/linux, where it was mass reported and pulled down pending moderator review (150 upvotes, roughly 15k views before being pulled down some 40 minutes after being posted)

