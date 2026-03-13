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today's howtos
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Vincent Delft ☛ NVIM easy copy/paste even if inside an ssh connection
I run nvim on all my machines — my laptop running FreeBSD with Alacritty as my terminal, and several OpenBSD and FreeBSD servers I connect to via SSH. Everything works great, except for one long-standing annoyance: copy/paste in nvim on the servers was completely broken. I kept getting a message complaining about xclip missing. Of course it's missing — it's a server, I'm not going to install X11 clipboard utilities on it.
This blog post explain what to do. It's very simple, we we know it ;)
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MJ Fransen ☛ Deploy a Matrix server using Conduit and Cinny on FreeBSD in the homelab
Here is a small post about deploying a Matrix server in the homelab.
The goal is a Matrix server running on a FreeBSD jail that can be used from the web browser on your desktop.
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[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ ddclient 4 changes
After a 4-hour power outage today (crews were working on the power lines), my home IP address changed, perhaps for the first time in over a year. I also noticed ddclient was no longer installed on my host. This blog post outlines changes from the original article.
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9 Steps to Install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - Complete Guide With Screenshots (2026)
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Linuxize ☛ watch Cheatsheet
Quick reference for rerunning commands at intervals and monitoring output changes with watch in Linux
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David Pasek ☛ FreeBSD - A True Unix Way: NFS on FreeBSD with ZFS
I need NFS 4.x storage for some tests. I would like to leverage FreeBSD 14.3 with ZFS and export two ZFS Datasets via NFS.
In this blog post, I will document how to setup NFS storage on FreeBSD.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Code::Blocks on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
A lightweight IDE still makes sense when you want to compile, debug, and test C or C++ projects without moving into a heavier editor stack.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Remove Snapd on Ubuntu 26.04
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Beekeeper Studio on AlmaLinux 10
Managing multiple databases from a command-line interface works fine until your team grows or your workflow demands speed and visual clarity. That is where a GUI-based SQL manager like Beekeeper Studio changes everything.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install CherryTree on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you work with GNU/Linux daily, you already know that keeping your notes, commands, and project documentation organized is half the battle. CherryTree is one of the best hierarchical note-taking apps available on Linux, and learning how to install CherryTree on Ubuntu 24.04 is straightforward once you know which method fits your workflow.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Debian 13
WildFly stands as one of the most powerful and lightweight Java application servers available today. Formerly known as JBoss Application Server, this open-source platform provides a robust foundation for deploying enterprise Java applications with minimal overhead and maximum flexibility.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on Fedora 43
If you regularly create bootable USB drives on Linux, you already know the frustration of using dd incorrectly and overwriting the wrong device. BalenaEtcher removes that risk entirely with a clean three-step GUI workflow: select an image, select a target, and flash.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Putty on Debian 13
PuTTY is one of the most widely used SSH clients in the world, and for good reason.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 ways to create a directory in Linux (and what each one teaches you)
However you use Linux, whatever your situation, there’s a simple way to create a new directory. The terminal mkdir command is probably the one you use the most, but there’s a lot to learn about it, and you may find a GUI app easier.
Explore this straightforward task and consider all your options.