I run nvim on all my machines — my laptop running FreeBSD with Alacritty as my terminal, and several OpenBSD and FreeBSD servers I connect to via SSH. Everything works great, except for one long-standing annoyance: copy/paste in nvim on the servers was completely broken. I kept getting a message complaining about xclip missing. Of course it's missing — it's a server, I'm not going to install X11 clipboard utilities on it.

This blog post explain what to do. It's very simple, we we know it ;)