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Linux/BSD Graphics: AMDGPU, Mesa, D7VK, and GPUs
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Vincent Delft ☛ Vincent's blog: AMDGPU crash with FreeBSD 15.0 on my laptop. Why and what are possible solutions
I recently upgraded my machine from FreeBSD 14.3 to 15.0-RELEASE. The upgrade itself went smoothly enough, but when I rebooted into the new system, I was greeted with a kernel panic. The culprit: amdgpu.
In this blog, I will share some details and will explain the workaround I've put in place
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 26.0.2 arrives with more bug-fixes for Linux graphics drivers | GamingOnLinux
Available now in Mesa 26.0.2, the latest bug-fix release for the current main stable version of open source graphics drivers for Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ D7VK version 1.5 brings Direct3D 3 support via Vulkan on Linux | GamingOnLinux
The D7VK project has expanded again in version 1.5 that's out now - adding in support for Direct3D 3. Really impressive as it means D7VK now supports Direct3D 3, 5, 6 and 7 for use with Wine / Proton.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ RTX 5090 gets 12% gaming boost in Ubuntu 26.04, thanks to optimizations with Gnome 50 — latest popular distro update brings significant performance uplift for Nvidia's top GPU
Phoronix tested Ubuntu 26.04 on an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 and found that the new version performs up to 12% better on the 5090 compared to Ubuntu 25.10.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ China firm Lisuan's homegrown 6nm G100 series GPUs announced with up to 12GB of VRAM — LX 7G106 can play Cyberpunk 2077 and other popular Steam games, arrives June 18 in China
The G100 lineup from Lisuan Tech now has an official release date, with the LX G7106 being the gaming SKU with 12 GB of VRAM and a purported RTX 4060-like performance. The "LX" series of professional GPUs, likely using the G7105 silicon, were also revealed with three SKUs offering up to 24 GB of ECC VRAM.