John at linuxteck.com Has Turned His Site Into LLM Slop About 'Linux', It's No Longer a Genuine Site

The MSPM0G5187 is based on an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU running up to 80 MHz and integrates the TinyEngine NPU to accelerate deep learning workloads. The MCU supports up to 128 KB of flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM, along with integrated analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1.6-MSPS ADC and a high-speed comparator with an integrated reference DAC.

The GW16168 uses NXP’s Ara240 DNPU to deliver up to 40 equivalent eTOPS of AI inference performance. The card is intended to offload AI workloads from host processors, allowing embedded systems to run machine vision, large language model inference, and other AI workloads without saturating the host CPU.

The AstraSOM-261x is built around the Synaptics Astra SL2610 processor family and measures 25 × 25 mm, placing it among the smaller system-on-modules available for embedded AI applications. The module uses an LGA178 footprint and exposes its I/O through the carrier board, allowing developers to integrate the module into custom hardware designs.

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.

OBS Studio 32.1 introduces new features like an audio mixer, WebRTC simulcast support, partial support for Canvases to obs-websocket, along with missing undo/redo actions for scale filtering, blending mode, blending method, deinterlacing mode, and deinterlacing field order scene items.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

Fwupd 2.1.1 is a major release that introduces support for updating the firmware on Blestech touchpads, ELAN Haptic MCU devices, FocalTouch devices, Himax touchscreens, HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hubs, KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Dongles, PixArt touchpads, and Novatek touchscreens.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

John at linuxteck.com Has Turned His Site Into LLM Slop About 'Linux', It's No Longer a Genuine Site

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2026



The site linuxteck.com has been in our RSS feeds for many years, but recently I noticed something troubling. Virtually all the latest articles are produced with LLMs and, like in Lunuxiac, they can cause pages to hang.

Those idea was this?

They basically became copy-paste artists, as instead of researching things they "prompt" some LLM and then paste text. Some of the LLMs make tables of contents, fancy formatting, and other gimmicks. But slop is still slop and we need to focus on sites that actually produce stories, not sites that spew out slop into zombie or phantom 'articles'.

Maybe John Gomez will realise this is a mistake and avoid repeating the mistakes of LinuxInsider and ubuntupit.com [1, 2].

In fact, you cannot build or maintain human readership if you feed the people slop. You will receive no recognition without putting in the work.

LLMs are not a novelty, LLMs are plagiarism tools. Their misleading claims and false marketing are wearing off. █

Image source: Slurpee