John at linuxteck.com Has Turned His Site Into LLM Slop About 'Linux', It's No Longer a Genuine Site
The site linuxteck.com has been in our RSS feeds for many years, but recently I noticed something troubling. Virtually all the latest articles are produced with LLMs and, like in Lunuxiac, they can cause pages to hang.
They basically became copy-paste artists, as instead of researching things they "prompt" some LLM and then paste text. Some of the LLMs make tables of contents, fancy formatting, and other gimmicks. But slop is still slop and we need to focus on sites that actually produce stories, not sites that spew out slop into zombie or phantom 'articles'.
Maybe John Gomez will realise this is a mistake and avoid repeating the mistakes of LinuxInsider and ubuntupit.com [1, 2].
In fact, you cannot build or maintain human readership if you feed the people slop. You will receive no recognition without putting in the work.
LLMs are not a novelty, LLMs are plagiarism tools. Their misleading claims and false marketing are wearing off. █
