shpool is a service that enables session persistence by allowing the creation of named shell sessions owned by shpool so that the session is not lost if the connection drops.

shpool can be thought of as a lighter weight alternative to tmux or screen. While tmux and screen take over the whole terminal and provide window splitting and tiling features, shpool only provides persistent sessions. The biggest advantage of this approach is that shpool does not break native scrollback or copy-paste.

shpool runs on Linux and macOS. Linux is the primary supported platform.

This is free and open source software.