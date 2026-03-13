news
oxicop - fast Ruby linter
oxicop is billed as an extremely fast Ruby linter, written in Rust.
oxicop reads .rubocop.yml from your project root automatically — no extra flags needed.
This is free and open source software.
shpool - service that enables session persistence
shpool is a service that enables session persistence by allowing the creation of named shell sessions owned by shpool so that the session is not lost if the connection drops.
shpool can be thought of as a lighter weight alternative to tmux or screen. While tmux and screen take over the whole terminal and provide window splitting and tiling features, shpool only provides persistent sessions. The biggest advantage of this approach is that shpool does not break native scrollback or copy-paste.
shpool runs on Linux and macOS. Linux is the primary supported platform.
This is free and open source software.
PSSH - parallel versions of OpenSSH and related tools
PSSH provides parallel versions of OpenSSH and related tools, including pssh, pscp, prsync, pnuke and pslurp. This project includes psshlib which can be used within custom applications. The source code is written in Python.
This is free and open source software.
peek-cli - CLI tool that opens a file or folder in your browser
peek-cli is a tiny Rust command-line tool that lets you instantly preview any file (PDFs, images, videos, code, markdown, documents, archives…) directly in your default web browser — from the terminal.
Your browser opens with a clean, fast preview UI — no installing heavy software, no waiting for apps to load.
This is free and open source software.
Perforator - Continuous Profiling app
Perforator is a production-ready, Continuous Profiling app that can collect CPU profiles from your production without affecting its performance, inspired by Google-Wide Profiling.
Perforator is deployed on tens of thousands of servers in Yandex and already has helped many developers to fix performance issues in their services.
This is free and open source software.