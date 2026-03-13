news
Gadgets/Devices: Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware, and Debian Lomiri Tablets
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Devices/Embedded
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Raspberry Pi ☛ PicoCPC custom board
In the computer playground wars of the 1980s, children would spend hours extolling the virtues of either the ZX Spectrum or Commodore 64, depending on which side of the fence they sat. As the arguments raged, those who owned an Amstrad CPC machine tended to watch from the sidelines; but, deep down, they knew their chosen machine could very much hold its own.
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Chris Glass ☛ Hacking a camera
(Long version: It involved downloading code to a memory card, adjusting a number, saving a text file back to the camera in a hidden service mode, and rebooting.)
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Forlinx Showcases i.MX95-Based FET-MX95xx-C SoM at Embedded World 2026
Forlinx has introduced the FET-MX95xx-C SoM built around NXP’s i.MX95 applications processor family and demonstrated a multimodal industrial security solution at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines the i.MX95 processor with an Ara240 Hey Hi (AI) computing card to accelerate edge inference workloads.
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CNX Software ☛ COM HPC Mini-sized VersaLogic Raptor “Embedded Processing Unit” features 13th gen defective chip maker Intel Core i5-1345URE or Processor U300E SoC
VersaLogic Raptor (VL-EPU-5530) Embedded Processing Unit is powered by a 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core i5-1345URE or Processor U300E SoC and designed for high-performance computing applications in harsh environments with a -40 to +85°C temperature range and MIL-STD-202H shock and vibration qualification.
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Rabbit Cyberdeck Modern Linux Device for AI and Programming Featuring OLED Screen and Mechanical Keyboard [Ed: Classic "AI-washing"]
Out of nowhere Rabbit dropped news of their newest gadget the Cyberdeck. Shaped like those old school Sony Vaio P models it is basically a tiny netbook with attitude. Right now they are putting the last touches on how it looks. Instead of chasing raw power it leans into mood driven programming sessions and moving AI tools around easily. Size stays tight but the screen Sharp enough to impress without trying too hard.
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Debian Family
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Mike Gabriel: Debian Lomiri Tablets 2025-2027 - Project Report (Q4/2025)
On 25th Oct 2025, I announced via my personal blog and on Mastodon that Fre(i)e Software GmbH was hiring. The hiring process was a mix of asking developers I know and waiting for new people to apply.
At the beginning of November 2025 / in mid November 2025, we started with 13 developers (all part-time) to work on various topics around Lomiri (upstream and downstream). Note that the below achievements don't document the overall activity in the Lomiri project, but that part that our team at Fre(i)e Software GmbH contributed to.
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