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3 Years Without Social Control Media
Last month: Years Ago Tux Machines Quit Social Control Media. Now Entire Nations - Liberal States Too - Recognise It as a Threat and Accordingly Ban Social Control Media (First for Children/Adolescents)
In 2023 we quit all social control media sites and didn't regret it for a minute; it made our community more invulnerable to abuse and helped us focus on developing the site, running the site, editing the site etc.
At the moment there is a giant (global) wave of age-related restrictions on social control media access, citing "health" as a predominant factor/reason.
Whatever social control media was (or was like) 20 years ago, nowadays social control media is leveraged as a weapon, not by users but by platform owners. █
Image source: Turners on the pommel horse