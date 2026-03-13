But WebAssembly itself is just instructions. It can operate on numbers, pointers, and not much more. To interact with host APIs - both on and off the web - it needs to define an ABI and setup glue code in both the host and Wasm guest to bridge one to the other.

This is not Wasm-specific however: every host has to do this. Typically there are four total layers which need to be defined for this to work: [...]