news
Programming Leftovers
-
Yoshua Wuyts ☛ Why WebAssembly components
But WebAssembly itself is just instructions. It can operate on numbers, pointers, and not much more. To interact with host APIs - both on and off the web - it needs to define an ABI and setup glue code in both the host and Wasm guest to bridge one to the other.
This is not Wasm-specific however: every host has to do this. Typically there are four total layers which need to be defined for this to work: [...]
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++26: The Oxford variadic comma
C++26 brings us a small but meaningful cleanup to the language: deprecating ellipsis parameters without a preceding comma. This change, proposed in P3176R1, aims to improve C compatibility, reduce confusion, and pave the way for future language features.
-
Don Marti ☛ When did this file last change in Git?
Some of the posts on here get updated. For example, I change effective privacy tips as the available services and settings change. (If you’re in California, go do DROP which I added recently.) And sometimes I add a “More” link to the end of a post I wrote more about later, or just fix an error.
-
BSD ☛ Lowdown Manpage Support
Have you wanted to write a manpage for your library or program but are put off by the complexity of the weird manpage language? Read on.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Python
-
University of Toronto ☛ You (I) should document the forms of your Django web application
We have a long-standing Django web application to handle (Unix) account requests. Since these are requests, there is some state involved, so for a long time a request could be pending, approved, or rejected, with the extra complexity that an approved request might be incomplete and waiting on the person to pick their login. Recently I added being able to put a request into a new state, 'held', in order to deal with some local complexities where we might have a request that we didn't want to delete but also didn't want to go through to create an account.
-
-
R / R-Script
-
Rlang ☛ deltatest 0.2.0: Statistical Hypothesis Testing Using the Delta Method for Online A/B Testing
The deltatest package provides deltatest(), a function for performing two-sample Z-tests using the delta method.
It is designed for common settings in online A/B testing where: [...]
-