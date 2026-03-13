news
Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gimp, git-lfs, grafana-pcp, kernel, mysql8.4, nfs-utils, opentelemetry-collector, osbuild-composer, postgresql:16, and python3.12), Debian (imagemagick and netty), Fedora (dr_libs and python-lxml-html-clean), Slackware (libarchive and libxml2), SUSE (busybox, coredns, firefox, freerdp, ghostty, gnutls, go1.25, go1.26, GraphicsMagick, grype, helm, helm3, ImageMagick, perl-Compress-Raw-Zlib, python, python311-lxml_html_clean, python311-PyPDF2, tomcat11, and traefik), and Ubuntu (curl, gimp, and libpng).
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Qt ☛ Security advisory: Recently reported dr_wav issue impacts Qt
A recently reported issue regarding the loading of specifically crafted wave files in dr_wav has been confirmed as impacting the Qt Multimedia module.
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Security Week ☛ Apple Updates Legacy iOS Versions to Patch Coruna Exploits
The company has released iOS and iPadOS versions 16.7.15 and 15.8.7 to patch the vulnerabilities.
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Security Week ☛ Critical N8n Vulnerabilities Allowed Server Takeover
The bugs allowed unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code, steal credentials, and take over servers.
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Pen Test Partners ☛ Taming the dragon: reverse engineering firmware with Ghidra
I stumbled into infosec the same year the NSA graced us with Ghidra. It’s by far become the most used tool in my arsenal for reverse engineering and vulnerability research. It’s free, extensible, and supports some of the quirkier architectures we come across.
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Security Week ☛ Polyfill Supply Chain Attack Impacting 100k Sites Linked to North Korea
The 2024 incident was initially linked to China, but an infostealer infection has now revealed North Korean involvement.
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches High-Severity IOS XR Vulnerabilities
The security defects could lead to denial-of-service (DoS) conditions, command execution, or device takeover.
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Security Week ☛ Splunk, Zoom Patch Severe Vulnerabilities
Critical- and high-severity flaws could be exploited to execute arbitrary shell commands or elevate privileges.
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Security Week ☛ Ally WordPress Plugin Flaw Exposes Over 200,000 Websites to Attacks
The issue allows attackers to inject SQL queries and extract sensitive information from the database.
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Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in February 2026
Welcome to the February 2026 report from the Reproducible Builds project!
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Bleeping Computer ☛ US disrupts SocksEscort proxy network powered by Linux malware
Law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Europe, along with private partners, have disrupted the SocksEscort cybercrime proxy network that relied solely on edge devices compromised via the AVRecon malware for Linux.
According to Lumen’s Black Lotus Labs (BLL), which helped the U.S. Department of Justice take down Socksescort, the proxy network had a constant average of 20,000 infected devices every week for the past few years.