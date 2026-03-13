Web Clients and Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)

I published Subscribing to category-specific RSS feeds in early 2023. As the title of the article suggests, I noted that many websites (including this one) offer author, section, or taxonomy feeds in addition to a main site feed, and that these narrow feeds may be the “right” feed for certain reading and use cases. I used an example from my feed collection: the New York Post’s Metro section feed, which usually (not always, but usually) includes the Post’s actual news and reporting and not the celebrity tabloid nonsense it is often known for. Also see my more recent Finding the Best RSS/ATOM Feed for related feed tips.