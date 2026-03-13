news
Web Clients and Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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[Repeat] Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.19.0
We stopped the bug-bounty but it has not stopped people from finding vulnerabilities in curl.
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The New Leaf Journal ☛ The New York/California Post “Metro Section” RSS Feed
I published Subscribing to category-specific RSS feeds in early 2023. As the title of the article suggests, I noted that many websites (including this one) offer author, section, or taxonomy feeds in addition to a main site feed, and that these narrow feeds may be the “right” feed for certain reading and use cases. I used an example from my feed collection: the New York Post’s Metro section feed, which usually (not always, but usually) includes the Post’s actual news and reporting and not the celebrity tabloid nonsense it is often known for. Also see my more recent Finding the Best RSS/ATOM Feed for related feed tips.
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Kevin McDonald ☛ HTTP/2 From Scratch: Part 4
Part 3 ended on a high note: we got a real 200 OK from a server. But the code felt brittle. We were crafting requests by hand-picking hex codes from a spec sheet (0x82 for GET, 0x84 for /) and our “client” couldn’t have been less practical. It was a proof-of-concept held together with duct tape and hope.
Today, we’re rebuilding it properly. We’ll finish our HPACK implementation and, most importantly, refactor the raw socket logic into a clean Go client that speaks the language of the standard library: http.Request and http.Response.
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[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ Taking your nginx website offline for maintenance? I have an idea.
From time to time, I need to take an nginx webserver or website offline for whatever reason. I might be migrating the database behind the website, the hardware might be powered off for work, etc.
In my case, these points might help you follow along with what I’m doing: [...]
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Beta 5
WordPress 7.0 Beta 5 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is still under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it’s recommended to test Beta 5 on a test server and site.
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Nathan Upchurch ☛ Eleventy Becomes, *Sigh*, Build Awesome
In case you haven’t heard, Eleventy, the excellent static site generator that I use for this very website has been acquired by Font Awesome. As a result, it has been renamed, sigh, Build Awesome. After seeing what happened to Shoelace, I’m apprehensive and very much not looking forward to seeing what features get locked behind a paywall. But beside the enshittification likely to follow, I thought we’d stopped appending “awesome” to everything at roughly the same time bacon memes, curly moustaches, and stomp-clap music went out of style. It seems like I’m not the only one who feels this way either.
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