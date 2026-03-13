Refocusing More on Software Freedom

The MSPM0G5187 is based on an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU running up to 80 MHz and integrates the TinyEngine NPU to accelerate deep learning workloads. The MCU supports up to 128 KB of flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM, along with integrated analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1.6-MSPS ADC and a high-speed comparator with an integrated reference DAC.

The GW16168 uses NXP’s Ara240 DNPU to deliver up to 40 equivalent eTOPS of AI inference performance. The card is intended to offload AI workloads from host processors, allowing embedded systems to run machine vision, large language model inference, and other AI workloads without saturating the host CPU.

The AstraSOM-261x is built around the Synaptics Astra SL2610 processor family and measures 25 × 25 mm, placing it among the smaller system-on-modules available for embedded AI applications. The module uses an LGA178 footprint and exposes its I/O through the carrier board, allowing developers to integrate the module into custom hardware designs.

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.

OBS Studio 32.1 introduces new features like an audio mixer, WebRTC simulcast support, partial support for Canvases to obs-websocket, along with missing undo/redo actions for scale filtering, blending mode, blending method, deinterlacing mode, and deinterlacing field order scene items.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

original

Refocusing More on Software Freedom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2026



2026 is an interesting year. So far a lot has happened, including 2 new wars in 2 month.

Right now we explain how in 2021 onwards we came under attack and Americans who misuse the British court system (they know it's extremely expensive, so outcomes typically boil down to budgets) want to think they can put us in prison for hurting their feelings.

Advocacy aside, this year we had very little sun(light) in England.

It has been getting cold again and consequentially we might get some sleet or even snow, but many trees and plants show signs they prepare to grow this spring. The birds were alarmed and troubled by gusty winds yesterday (we gave them extra seeds while walking outdoors and at home; "Bottle" has learned not to come too often). At one point the wind was so strong today that it opened the loft's (attic) little door - something that never happened before; cyclone-like sounds, at times it seems like a loud whistle.

Today I plan to stay home and get on top of the news (Microsoft layoffs seem to be happening). Seeing that some states in the US have begun pushing legislation that curbs adoption of GNU/Linux, it seems necessary to emphasise the importance of Software Freedom, not just the brand "Linux" (which even the "Linux" Foundation seems to be walking out on).

The "oligarchy" in the US is getting sick and tired of people who think and talk, so they want to give us slop or chatbots that they themselves control. The population rightly rebels and rejects this slopmania. A lot of it, moreover, boils down to mass plagiarism, i.e. an advanced form of plunder. █

Image source: Desk with book, map, magnifying glass and binoculars