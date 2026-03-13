original
Refocusing More on Software Freedom
2026 is an interesting year. So far a lot has happened, including 2 new wars in 2 month.
Right now we explain how in 2021 onwards we came under attack and Americans who misuse the British court system (they know it's extremely expensive, so outcomes typically boil down to budgets) want to think they can put us in prison for hurting their feelings.
Advocacy aside, this year we had very little sun(light) in England.
It has been getting cold again and consequentially we might get some sleet or even snow, but many trees and plants show signs they prepare to grow this spring. The birds were alarmed and troubled by gusty winds yesterday (we gave them extra seeds while walking outdoors and at home; "Bottle" has learned not to come too often). At one point the wind was so strong today that it opened the loft's (attic) little door - something that never happened before; cyclone-like sounds, at times it seems like a loud whistle.
Today I plan to stay home and get on top of the news (Microsoft layoffs seem to be happening). Seeing that some states in the US have begun pushing legislation that curbs adoption of GNU/Linux, it seems necessary to emphasise the importance of Software Freedom, not just the brand "Linux" (which even the "Linux" Foundation seems to be walking out on).
The "oligarchy" in the US is getting sick and tired of people who think and talk, so they want to give us slop or chatbots that they themselves control. The population rightly rebels and rejects this slopmania. A lot of it, moreover, boils down to mass plagiarism, i.e. an advanced form of plunder. █
Image source: Desk with book, map, magnifying glass and binoculars