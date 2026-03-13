news
Calibre 9.5 E-Book Manager Introduces a New Tool to Remove Unused Images
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.
Calibre 9.5 also improves the Annotations browser by allowing you to filter by highlight style, adds support for creating a column to display the reading progress under Preferences > Add your own columns, and updates the Tolino driver with support for a new firmware version.