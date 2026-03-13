news
Games: Anbernic, Valve, and Steam/Unity (Mono)
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Anbernic RG Vita Series Technical Specifications Hardware Details and RG Vita Pro Specs Android 14 Linux AI Features
Anbernic has released the final technical specifications for its upcoming portable handhelds the RG Vita and RG Vita Pro. The devices feature PlayStation Vita based designs which combine modern processors with integrated artificial intelligence systems. The product range includes a Pro model designed for advanced users and a standard version which provides basic functionality to regular users of handheld devices.
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Valve publicly asks for help securing RAM for its Linux-based Steam Machine at GDC 2026 - FRVR
Valve has asked for help securing RAM supplies at GDC 2026 as the company struggles to bring Steam Machine to market.
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Video Cardz ☛ Unity says official Steam and native Linux support are expanding
Unity says it is expanding official support for Steam, native Linux, Steam Deck, and the upcoming Steam Machine. According Unity James Stone developers have long shipped Unity games on Steam, but Steam support itself was never officially supported by Unity and was instead handled by developers through their own Steamworks integration.
Stone also said Unity plans to provide build targets not just for Steam, but also for Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine. He added that Unity will make targeted enhancements to its Linux runtime to improve native performance and reduce the need to rely on Windows builds running through Proton.
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Unity Engine to Enhance Linux Support - Steam Deck HQ
Unity, one of the largest game engine platforms in the industry, has just announced during a GDC 2026 presentation that it will be enhancing the engine's support of the Linux platform, including specific support for Steam Deck and, in the future, Steam Machine as well.
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Unity Officially Gets Steam, SteamOS, and Linux Support | TechPowerUp
Unity game engine is finally getting native integration and support across more gaming platforms, according to James Stone. What we are getting now is the first actual native port instead of the emulation we've been dealing with until now. Game developers using the Unity engine have been shipping Unity games on Steam. However, Steam was never an official Unity platform, and developers used Steamworks in the past to make it happen. That's now a thing of the past, as Unity is officially supporting one of the biggest gaming platforms in existence. Additionally, we are seeing ports to Steam Deck and Steam Machine, which run on the SteamOS operating system; these previously relied on the Wine and Proton translation layers to transform Unity's API calls and make Unity games work.
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Unity is targeting better native performance on Linux, focusing on Steam Deck and upcoming Steam Machine - PC Guide
With Steam Machine launching in 2026, Unity is targeting better native Linux performance for the game engine - Steam Deck support included.