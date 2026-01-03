news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Rui Carmo ☛ SyncThing
SyncThing is a cross-platform, open source file synchronization tool that I’ve been using for a while now to keep my files in sync across all my devices.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
The Register UK ☛ Brow6el is a full-featured browser that runs in a terminal
For those unfamiliar with Sixel, it's a bitmap graphics format designed for terminals and printers that encodes bitmap data into terminal escape sequences, with each printable character representing a 6-pixel-high, 1-pixel-wide column. Tile enough of them together and you've got full-color images, and even animation. In brow6el's case, it uses the libsixel package to generate graphics.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Ignacio Brasca ☛ InfinityDB: the comeback
Still theoretical, still rough, but with every change I believe this idea can grow into something real. A distributed database where each participant owns their data, and together they form a resilient, flexible market of storage.
FSF / Software Freedom
Stargirl Flowers ☛ Reflecting on my 2025 - Stargirl (Thea) Flowers
My newest hobby was self hosting, the absurd practice of trying to claw back ground for our tech feudal overlords. With the ongoing enshittification of practically everything I've been paying money for, I finally felt it was time to start moving off these "convenient" services and start doing things myself.
Some of my favorite self-hosted services and tools are: [...]
Licensing / Legal
Digital Music News ☛ Stake RICO Lawsuit Accuses Drake of Fake Streams & More
“At the heart of the scheme, Drake – acting directly and through willing and knowledgeable co-conspirators – has deployed automated bots and streaming farms to artificially inflate play counts of his music across major platforms, such as Spotify,” another paragraph elaborates.
