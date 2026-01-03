news
"This Week in GNOME" and Felipe Borges Incubating Low-Paid Work for "Google Summer of Code" (a PR Program for Google)
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #230 Happy New Year!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 19 to January 02.
GNOME ☛ Felipe Borges: Looking for Mentors for Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026
It is once again that pre-GSoC time of year where I go around asking GNOME developers for project ideas they are willing to mentor during Google Summer of Code. GSoC is approaching fast, and we should aim to get a preliminary list of project ideas by the end of January.
Internships offer an opportunity for new contributors to join our community and help us build the software we love.