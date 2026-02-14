The R language has a variety of packages for machine learning, and many of them can be used for machine learning tasks in a spatial context (spatial machine learning). Spatial machine learning is generally different from traditional machine learning, as variables located closer to each other are often more similar than those located further apart. Thus, we need to consider that when building machine learning models.

In this blog post, we compare three of the most popular machine learning frameworks in R: caret, tidymodels, and mlr3. We use a simple example to demonstrate how to use these frameworks for a spatial machine learning task and how their workflows differ. The goal here is to provide a general sense of how the spatial machine learning workflow looks like, and how different frameworks can be used to achieve the same goal.