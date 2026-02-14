Hackaday, and HaikuOS (Operating Systems), and postmarketOS

Tux Machines

Radxa Cubie A7S Integrates A733 SoC, RISC-V MCU, and LPDDR5 Memory

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

9to5Linux

GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

800 Days Soon [original]
One week from now it'll be 800 days of uptime for this modest laptop
KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.23 as the monthly update to this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt and a companion to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Gear software suite.
Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
 
Galaxy A17 trades performance for Android updates, and I don’t think it’s worth it
AerynOS is the atomic Linux distro nobody is talking about
I'm still only around nine months into my Linux journey
Putting Linux on a tablet? Here's 7 distros to try
So, let's explore some of the best Linux distros for tablet PCs
Glacia OS – New Ubuntu based Distro Features Unity Desktop
For those who like the old Unity Desktop, there’s new work in progress Linux Distribution features that desktop environment
This Week in Plasma: Finalizing 6.6
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.6
My 5 favorite Linux distros that are ready to use out of the box (no setup required)
These distros are easy to install, include the right apps
Released: Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0
Following our commitment to stability, we are proud to announce the immediate availability of Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0
6 Months From Now It'll Be 5 Years After Vista 11 Came Out, Its "Market Share" in US Government Sites is 13.5% [original]
This coming summer it'll be 5 years since Vista 11 first got 'leaked'
GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features
The GNOME Project released today the beta version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more new features and improvements across most of the GNOME apps and components.
KDE: KDialog and Krita Monthly Report
PostgreSQL 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android rolling out pinned tabs
Forget "tiny" distros: How I built my own minimal Linux using Debian
When I was writing an article on tiny Linux distros
Not sure if you'll like Linux? Try it from your browser
As a long-time Linux user
Essora Eos – minimal Devuan based Linux distribution
Essora Eos is a minimalist Linux distribution based on Devuan excalibur
Linux 6.12.71
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.71 kernel
Hands-On With Lilidog Linux 26.02.06, the New Debian-Based Openbox Distro
When Lilidog Linux 26.02.06 was released on Friday, our Larry Cafiero opened it up and took a look to become one of the first to review it
The British Legal System Fails People Who Expose Crimes and Wrongdoing [original]
We'll soon show messages that we transmitted to politicians
Bullies Versus GNU/Linux Sites [original]
Promoting GNU/Linux and condemning people who attack GNU/Linux is not a crime
NetworkManager 1.56 Released with New Features and Improvements
NetworkManager 1.56 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular open-source software for managing network connections inside a Linux-based operating system.
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17
Canonical released today Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.
GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray
Meet GitHub Tray, a GNOME Shell extension that puts your GitHub repositories into the system tray on your GNOME desktop environment with info about issues, forks, and more.
Android Leftovers
Android Update Distribution Figures (2026): What the Numbers Reveal
I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week
I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition
Bluefin Linux: ChromeOS simplicity meets Linux power
Fedora-based Bluefin Linux combines the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power of a full Linux distribution
I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner
As someone writing Linux articles for How-To Geek, having a dedicated Linux machine makes sense
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.10, Linux 6.6.124, Linux 6.12.70, Linux 6.1.163, Linux 5.15.200, and Linux 5.10.250
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.10 kernel
Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison [original]
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China
