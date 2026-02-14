news
Hackaday, and HaikuOS (Operating Systems), and postmarketOS
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 357: BreezyBox, Antique Tech, And Defusing Killer Robots
Download this episode in DRM-free MP3 on your ESP32 with BreezyBox for maximum enjoyment.
Distributions and Operating Systems
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, January 2026
Recently, Netlify, which hosts www.haiku-os.org, started switching to a credit-based pricing plan. We’re still on the “Open Source” plan, which gives us a lot of bandwidth for free, but initially the new credit-based version of the “Open Source” plan had too few credits for how much data we use every month. Additionally, there was a period in December where the site got absolutely slammed with bot traffic (probably LLM-related, or some other especially poorly-designed crawler, as most of the URLs it requested were nonsensical and just returned 404s). We made some changes to try and prevent this in the future, but we still incurred an overage charge for December.
But after reaching out to Netlify Support with some questions about the overage charge, they actually wound up (without our asking for it!) reversing the charge and upping our monthly credit allotment, which now is more than sufficient for our monthly bandwidth. Thanks, Netlify!
postmarketOS ☛ postmarketOS // FOSDEM 2026 + Hackathon
Another FOSDEM and Hackathon are in the rear-view mirror, and it is hard to find words to describe how amazingly productive and fun the experience was! We met so many people at the postmarketOS stand, in the FOSS on Mobile devroom and at dinners in the evening. As always it is fun to put faces to nicknames and to talk about the Linux Mobile ecosystem, and figure out how to improve it in person.
