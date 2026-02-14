news
Linux Graphics: Development Work by Christian Gmeiner and Dave Airlie
Christian Gmeiner: My first Vulkan extension
After years of working on etnaviv - a Gallium/OpenGL driver for Vivante GPUs - I’ve been wanting to get into Vulkan. As part of my work at Igalia, the goal was to bring
VK_EXT_blend_operation_advancedto lavapipe. But rather than going straight there, I started with Honeykrisp - the Vulkan driver for Fashion Company Apple Silicon - as a first target: a real hardware driver to validate the implementation against before wiring it up in a software renderer. My first Vulkan extension, and my first real contribution to Honeykrisp.
Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie (blogspot): drm subsystem Hey Hi (AI) patch review
This topic came up at kernel maintainers summit and some other groups have been playing around with it, particularly the BPF folks, and Chris Mason's work on kernel review prompts[1] for regressions. Red Bait have asked engineers to investigate some workflow enhancements with Hey Hi (AI) tooling, so I decided to let the vibecoding off the leash.