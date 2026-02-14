news
REMnux 8 Linux Toolkit for Malware Analysis Is Out to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).
The biggest change in REMnux 8 is support for AI-assisted malware analysis via a new MCP server that connects AI agents to the distro’s tools, such as OpenCode as a terminal-based AI coding agent, GhidrAssistMCP for AI-assisted reverse engineering in Ghidra, and the r2ai and decai plugins for Radare2.