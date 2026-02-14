today's leftovers

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 06 to February 13.

This week, the Bazaar app store received two major new features. The first is the new Library page, which combines the Installed page, Update dialog, and Transaction sidebar into a single view. It should make managing installed apps much more intuitive.

The second feature is support for user scope Flatpaks. Flatpaks installed in user scope are now listed in the Installed Apps list, where you can view or uninstall them just like other apps. Installing new user-scope Flatpaks is still not possible in the Flatpak version of the app due to an unresolved issue.