today's leftovers

Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #236 New Library
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 06 to February 13.
This week, the Bazaar app store received two major new features. The first is the new Library page, which combines the Installed page, Update dialog, and Transaction sidebar into a single view. It should make managing installed apps much more intuitive.
The second feature is support for user scope Flatpaks. Flatpaks installed in user scope are now listed in the Installed Apps list, where you can view or uninstall them just like other apps. Installing new user-scope Flatpaks is still not possible in the Flatpak version of the app due to an unresolved issue.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
LWN ☛ New delegation for Debian's data protection team
Debian Project Leader (DPL) Andreas Tille has announced a new delegation for Debian's data protection team: [...]
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Cubie A7S Integrates A733 SoC, RISC-V MCU, and LPDDR5 Memory
Radxa has introduced the Cubie A7S, a 51 x 51 mm single board computer built around the Allwinner A733. The compact board combines Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 CPU cores with LPDDR5 memory, PCIe 3.0 expansion, and an integrated NPU rated at 3 TOPS, targeting edge AI, vision, and embedded multimedia applications.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #524 - Bioreactors, antennas, and miniature keychain tech
Please send us your accessibility feedback! We’d like to make more changes. Howdy, Feedback on our website from Chris Mairs CBE (who happens to be one of our Non-Executive Directors) prompted us to make some changes to raspberrypi.com to improve accessibility for screen reader users. If you have ideas for further accessibility updates, please leave a comment at the bottom of this post.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2026-02: stats-exporter; blank filter; Kafka source
The February syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line: [...]
