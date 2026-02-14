news
Mozilla: Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and Thunderbird's Mobile Progress Report
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Heading to India Hey Hi (AI) Impact Summit, Mozilla leaders call for investment in open source Hey Hi (AI) as a path to sovereignty
Mozilla is headed to New Delhi, India for the India Hey Hi (AI) Impact Summit 2026 next week with a message: Open Source is the path to both economic and digital sovereignty. Participating in dozens of events across the weeklong global forum, Mozilla leaders will make the case that a different kind of Hey Hi (AI) future is possible, and that global action is urgently needed to build a global Hey Hi (AI) ecosystem firmly grounded in the public interest.
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Mobile Progress Report: February 2026
The first Mobile Progress Report of 2026 provides a high-level overview to our mobile plans and priorities for the coming year.
Android
Our primary focus this year revolves around a better user experience and includes a major push to improve quality. We want to make the app stable, reduce our bugs, and speed up our development process. To do this, we have to make some big changes and improvements to the app’s basic structure and database. We’re moving toward modern Android standards, which includes using technologies like Compose and creating a single, consistent design system for our User Interface.