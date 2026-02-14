Mozilla: Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and Thunderbird's Mobile Progress Report

The first Mobile Progress Report of 2026 provides a high-level overview to our mobile plans and priorities for the coming year.

Android

Our primary focus this year revolves around a better user experience and includes a major push to improve quality. We want to make the app stable, reduce our bugs, and speed up our development process. To do this, we have to make some big changes and improvements to the app’s basic structure and database. We’re moving toward modern Android standards, which includes using technologies like Compose and creating a single, consistent design system for our User Interface.