6 Months From Now It'll Be 5 Years After Vista 11 Came Out, Its "Market Share" in US Government Sites is 13.5%
"There were 2.25 billion sessions in the last 30 days," says analytics.usa.gov. That's a rather large sample set. How many of these sessions are Vista 11 users?
This coming summer it'll be 5 years since Vista 11 first got 'leaked' and some people began using it. For comparison's sake, 5 years after Windows XP came out (2006) it had very considerable market share. Microsoft isn't the company it once was, not as measured by market share in operating systems. █
