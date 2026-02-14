The crates.io team will no longer publish a blog post each time a malicious crate is detected or reported. In the vast majority of cases to date, these notifications have involved crates that have no evidence of real world usage, and we feel that publishing these blog posts is generating noise, rather than signal.

We will always publish a RustSec advisory when a crate is removed for containing malware. You can subscribe to the RustSec advisory RSS feed to receive updates.