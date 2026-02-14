news
Web, Databases, and Standards
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Joshua Blais ☛ Using search engines properly
While many would complain about the internet “dying” - the information is still out there for anyone to find - you just need to know how to look for it.
Search engines still offer the ability to find that which you are seeking, but you cannot use them as 95% of people use them (ie. enter search term and pray). Using Google or any other mainstream search engine in this way will simply return noise: advertisements, AI generated slop, and SEO gamed results. Your actual search be damned and buried.
So, we are going to do the opposite (as we always do!) - We can use various tags and directives to pinpoint that which we are looking for. In order of most commonly used by me: [...]
-
Dave DeGraw ☛ Snapshots From Your Future
For the better part of the last year, I’ve pretty much completely eliminated my doom scrolling with a single app called “Feeeed”. It’s pretty much the app I’ve wanted to build for a long time. A simple RSS feed reader. But man, it’s polished. I can easily subscribe to just about anything with it including YouTube channels, Mastodon and Bluesky accounts, and of course all the cool random blogs I find. It’s actually become my primary means of reading Hacker News as well. It has a really clean reader mode that honestly works better than anything else I’ve tried (other than Yazzy).
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ AddressSanitizer & PostgreSQL: A Stack-Buffer-Overflow Exercise
This is a short story of where AddressSanitizer, a programming tool designed to help find memory corruption, found such a bug, followed by a brief how to use it locally because it's not always easy for people new to AddressSanitizer to get it running with the PostgreSQL regression tests.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Raymond Camden ☛ I threw thousands of files at Astro and you won't believe what happened next...
The solution was simple - use content collections. This involved moving my content out of the src/pages directory and creating a file, src/content.config.js to define the collection: [...]
-
Flamed Fury ☛ The Guestbook Is Back
My old guestbook stopped working after the database behind it shut down, and I’ve been meaning to bring it back ever since. Well, it’s finally here.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Mark Nottingham ☛ The Power of 'No' in Internet Standards
The truth is that there is very little power expressed in standards themselves. Instead, it resides in the implementation, deployment, and use of a particular technology, no matter whether it was standardised in a committee or is a de facto standard. Open standards processes provide some useful properties, but they are not a guarantee of quality or suitability and there are many standards that have zero impact.
-