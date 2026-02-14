news
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
This is a roundup of articles from the openSUSE community listed on planet.opensuse.org.
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from Feb. 6 to 12.
Blogs this week highlight a reflective moment for the GNU/Linux ecosystem alongside practical tools for everyday use and a landmark Spanish Supreme Court ruling. Blogs also highlight the openSUSE Board members’ roles within the project and AudioTube emerging as a lightweight, privacy-conscious solution for streaming YouTube music directly on the GNU/Linux desktop. Other blogs focus on progress within the KDE ecosystem, which includes blogs about Plasma 6.6 and KDE’s immutable GNU/Linux distribution.
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/7
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Another week, another steady flow of updates for openSUSE Tumbleweed! During this seventh week of 2026, we successfully rolled out a total of five snapshots: 0205, 0206, 0207, 0209, and 0212.
If you keep a close eye on the factory mailing list, you might have noticed the missing announcement for snapshot 0209. Rest assured, the snapshot itself was built and published flawlessly. Unfortunately, a backend service fault in the diff generator prevented the notification from being sent out. Because the service couldn’t mark 0209’s announcement as “done,” it treated the snapshot as unpublished from a notification standpoint. As a result, the changelog for 0209 was simply rolled up and merged into the rather large announcement email for snapshot 0212.