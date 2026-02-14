news
GNOME 49.4 Released with Improvements for Nautilus, GNOME Shell, and Mutter
Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.
GNOME 49.4 also ensures that Mutter applies the initial display scaling on Xorg Server, updates the libgvc library to fix crashes with newer PipeWire releases in GNOME Control Center (Settings), and fixes the opening of the Privacy panel in Settings from GNOME Maps.