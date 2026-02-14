Games and GNU/Linux in the Mainstream: Godot 4.7 dev 1, "Is Linux Finally Ready for Mainstream PC Gaming?" and More

For most of the past twenty years, PC gaming and Windows have been interchangeable terms. Studios built thousands of games around DirectX. Quality assurance (QA) pipelines assumed gamers run Windows. Hardware vendors optimized drivers for it. Consumers rarely questioned the arrangement. That certainty is starting to feel less solid.

Over the past two years, complaints about Windows have grown louder within enthusiast and developer circles. Background services feel heavier. AI features appear embedded whether users want them or not. Updates arrive at inconvenient times. Former Microsoft engineer Dave Plummer has publicly criticized the direction of the OS. GOG owner Michał Kiciński has described it as poor quality software while pushing for stronger Linux support for digital rights management (DRM) free distribution.

At the same time, Linux gaming has matured quietly. SteamOS powers a commercially successful handheld. Proton runs thousands of Windows titles with minimal friction. The question for industry stakeholders is straightforward. Is Linux now credible enough to matter strategically?