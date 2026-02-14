news
Games: Unreal Tournament, SteamOS, and More
Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War gets a satisfying demo and release date | GamingOnLinux
The retro single-player FPS Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! has a demo available on Steam and it's going to release March 16th. Coming from the same team that made the rather excellent Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, it's another retro-styled licensed shooter.
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown demo upgraded with voice-over | GamingOnLinux
Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown has an upgraded Steam demo ahead of release, with a teaser of new voice-overs and the proper music.
OldUnreal add new installers for Unreal Tournament 2004, Unreal Tournament: GOTY and Unreal Gold | GamingOnLinux
Along with their new installers for each classic game, they have a big Unreal Tournament 2004 patch in preview with overhauled Linux and macOS support. While none of these are supported by Epic Games directly any more, they did give their blessing to the OldUnreal team to continue updating them.
Dino Crisis 1 and 2 arrive on Steam but they need tweaks to run on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
After arriving on GOG early in 2025, Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are now available directly on Steam but they have issues running on Linux / SteamOS. The Steam page also notes they both come with "The Enigma Protector" DRM.
You can now add hardware details to Steam reviews, and give more feedback on Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
A new Steam Beta update for Desktop and Steam Deck / SteamOS allows you to add hardware details for reviews and give more Steam Deck Verified feedback.
Death Stranding 2 for PC and lots more from Sony State of Play (February 2026) | GamingOnLinux
Sony State of Play for February 2026 happened last night, and we finally got the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC release announcement. Plus various others. Not to diminish any others, but I have be eagerly waiting on Death Stranding 2 as my most anticipated game on PC since finishing the original. So my excitement about this is pretty crazy right now.