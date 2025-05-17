Proprietary Holes and Windows TCO

On May 7, an unidentified actor compromised LockBit’s infrastructure and defaced the group’s dark web affiliate panels with the message: “Don’t do crime CRIME IS BAD xoxo from Prague.” The attacker also released a complete database—dumped on April 29, based on metadata—which revealed extensive details about LockBit’s Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) operations from December 19 through the date of the data dump.

LockBit was the most active ransomware group until a series of law enforcement actions slowed the group considerably beginning in February 2024, so the leaked database detailing the group’s inner workings is likely to further complicate comeback plans.