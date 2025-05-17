news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 20 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The Red Hat OpenShift advantage: Zero trust and sovereignty for cloud-native and AI workloads [Ed: "Zero Trust" as a buzzword and yet more nonsense like "cloud" (outsourcing) and "AI" (slop)]
Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus delivers on both fronts. It provides a unified foundation that aligns with the Cloud Security Alliance’s Zero Trust pillars and embeds digital sovereignty into every layer, from policy automation and data governance to workload identity and multi-region placement.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Run RHEL-certified apps on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization—a built-in capability of Red Hat OpenShift—teams can now run virtual machines (VMs) and containers side-by-side on a unified platform. This enables a smoother transition to modern infrastructure while maintaining compatibility with existing software and hardware certified for RHEL.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Z and LinuxOne: bridging VMs and containers
The solution supports key features such as high availability at the pod level and live guest migration within the same cluster. It also integrates with common templates and prebuilt guest images (e.g., RHEL 8, 9, 10 beta) to simplify deployment.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Feast: The open source feature store for AI [Ed: Openwashing and buzzwords name-dropping nonsense]
I spent over a decade working in AI for large financial institutions and my experience taught me that, indeed, data, and the complexity it exposes, tends to be the biggest challenge to deploying AI to production.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Driving IT modernization with OpenShift Virtualization
These unexpected shifts have given organizations the opportunity to rethink how their workloads are managed, scaled, secured and aligned to their business needs. Modernization is more than just change—it's about unifying VM and container-based workloads to eliminate silos, automate operations with built in tooling for speed and consistency, optimize costs and flexibility across hybrid cloud environments and prepare for the future of AI.